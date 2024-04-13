TapTap wristbands for metro passengers

Passengers on the Metro 1 line, which runs from Ghatkopar to Versova, will have a new ticketing option in the near future. Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) has introduced a QR-coded wristband dubbed TapTap. Passengers will be able to tap their wristbands at the automated fare collection gate (AFC).

With an inaugural price of Rs 200, these wearable metro tickets are available at all customer care windows on the metro line. According to MMOPL, the TapTap wristbands are made of a silicone based material that is non-allergenic. They are water-proof and operate without a battery. Passengers will be able to load money into the band as per their requirements.

Source: Hindustan Times, The Economic Times

Double property tax for shops without Marathi signboards

Shops in Mumbai, which do not have Marathi signboards, will incur double the property tax from May 1 says the BMC. Moreover, shops, which carry illuminated sign boards and are not in Marathi, will face cancellation of their licences. Renewal of the licences will cost between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,50,000.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

The BMC has already levied fines up to Rs. 32 lakhs in 343 cases on shops and establishments, who have not complied with the BMC directives regarding Marathi signage. Till now 3,040 establishments have been served legal notices by the BMC for not putting up sign boards in Marathi.

The BMC said in a press release that according to Rule 35 and Section 36C of Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018, and Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act, 2022 respectively, names of establishments have to be displayed in the Devanagari script in Marathi in bold.

Source: The Times of India

Read more: Voting from home in Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eligibility, process and other rules

Unaided school teachers also on election duty in Mumbai

The Bombay High Court has asked associations of private and unaided schools to ask the teachers of its member schools to cooperate with the requests of the Election Commission to be present for election duty for the Lok Sabha elections. Unaided Schools Forum, Independent English Schools Association, Private Unaided Schools Association and International Schools Association were also directed by the HC to ask its member schools which have received requisition notices to give information about their staff as sought by the EC.

The HC gave this order while hearing an application by the ECI. Advocate Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the ECI, said that the order passed by the HC on April 5 had not been followed by the school associations, who had not provided the information sought by the ECI. Moreover, many teachers from these schools had remained absent for the training imparted to carry out election duty.

Source: The Indian Express, the Times of India

Coastal road to be connected to the sea link

The coastal road and the sea link will soon be connected via the southbound arm. The BMC will launch a 120 metre girder with a bowstring arch in order to launch the southbound arm of the coastal road with the Bandra-Worli sea link.

The coastal road will soon be connected to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Pic: Shruti Gokarn

Three girders have already been launched in the southbound arm. The 120-metre bowstring arch bridge will leave from Nhava village jetty, where it is assembled, on April 12. It will be transported by a barge and will reach Worli by April 15 or 16. Weather conditions permitting the bridge will be put in place by April 16 or 17.

Source: Hindustan Times

Read more: Mumbai’s Coastal Road Project will potentially cause damages: IPCC report

Underpass on Mumbai Coastal Road submerged

A pedestrian underpass (PUP) on the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) got flooded with water on Wednesday. The BMC, which was criticised for this, said that the PUP is under construction and the water entered it because a drainage network is yet to be laid.

At present, 20 PUPs are being built, one of which is near the Haji Ali entry point so as to allow devotees to visit the shrine. Water levels rose up to 4.9 metres after 11.45 am on Wednesday. As a result seawater entered the reclaimed portion of the land submerging the PUP. The gates to the PUP had to be shut because of this.

Source: The Indian Express

Also read: