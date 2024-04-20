Mumbai Buzz: Heat wave hits Mumbai, BMC starts removing decorative lights from trees… and more

Heat wave in Mumbai

Mumbaikars experienced the hottest day in April in the past decade on Tuesday with the temperatures crossing a scorching 39.7 degree Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory, Monday night was also the hottest night of the year in Mumbai. An orange ‘severe heatwave’ alert was sounded by the IMD for Tuesday.

Tuesday’s temperature showed an abnormal increase of 6.5 degrees above normal. Night temperatures on Monday also left Mumbaikars sweating with temperatures settling above 27 degrees at Colaba and Santacruz. The heatwave warning was extended to Wednesday with a yellow heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad.

Experts attribute this abnormal rise in temperatures to a cyclonic circulation over central Maharashtra, resulting in easterly winds. IMD scientists have sounded a warning that more heatwaves are likely to hit Maharashtra through this summer.

Source: The Indian Express

BMC starts removing decorative lights from trees

The beautification drive by the BMC has come under criticism for various reasons. One of the most criticised moves was the decorative lights on trees because of its harmful effects on the trees and nocturnal creatures and birds who live on the trees.

The Bombay High Court had issued a notice to the BMC, the state government and municipal corporations of Thane and Mira Bhayander. This was in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Rohit Manohar Joshi.

The BMC had started taking down the decorative lights it had wrapped around trees as a part of a beautification drive. Pic: Asif Zakaria

Within a week of receiving these notices, the BMC has started the operation of removing these lights wrapped around trees. Although no official orders have been issued, many wards have begun the work of taking down these lights, which were put up as a part of the Chief Minister’s Mumbai Beautification Project.

Source: The Hindu, The Indian Express

Fake mark sheets sold online, Mumbai University alarmed

An individual from Pune, who came across an advertisement on Facebook claiming to give Mumbai University (MU) mark sheets for Rs.10,000 to Rs. 12,000, paid the advertiser an advance amount of Rs 2,000 for the mark sheet. He received a mark sheet via WhatsApp.

He then took it to MU for verification as he thought it might be fake. That is when MU became aware that such a scam is being run.

The Mumbai University issued a statement saying the forged mark sheet has the signature of a former examination director, thus proving that it is fake. The statement also cautions people against engaging with unauthorised degree providers. MU plans to file a cyber complaint against the advertiser.

Source: Hindustan Times

Work to align Gokhale bridge and Barfiwala flyover begins

The task of aligning the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge with the CD Barfiwala Flyover has started from Sunday, 14th April. This work has been undertaken by the BMC after it received the final report from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

The work of aligning the two bridges will cost Rs. 8 crore and will be carried out over the next ninety days. The BMC aims to complete this work by the end of June or by the first week of July. When the work was commenced experts from IIT and the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) were present. The report submitted by the experts from VJTI had said that the two flyovers could be connected without razing down either of them.

Ameet Satam, the BJP MLA from Andheri has said that the work will be carried out by the existing contractor.

Source: The Indian Express

Former Mumbai Mayor gets anticipatory bail

On Thursday the Mumbai High Court granted anticipatory bail to Kishori Pednekar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and the former Mayor of Mumbai.

A case had been filed against her by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police regarding the alleged irregularities found in the purchase of body bags for patients of COVID-19. The EOW claimed that the total fraud amounted to a total of Rs 49 lakh. .

In case she is arrested, she will be released on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and sureties of the same amount.

Source: The Indian Express, The Times of India

(Compiled by Shruti Gokarn)

