Metro Rail chaos: How traffic in Chennai’s Perumbakkam is putting lives at risk

“Inconvenience today for a better tomorrow” — this saying resonates as we navigate the streets of Perumbakkam, a reminder that the ongoing Metro Rail construction work promises progress. But when it comes to saving lives, that inconvenience becomes a serious concern that demands immediate attention.

In Perumbakkam, the sound of an ambulance siren has become a haunting reminder of a persistent and growing problem. Instead of speeding through traffic, these emergency vehicles often find themselves trapped — immobilised in a gridlock of cars, school buses, and construction barriers. What should be a quick dash to the hospital often turns into an agonising wait, with precious minutes slipping away in the chaos.

A daily struggle for emergency responders

Ambulances carrying patients often get stuck in traffic at Perumbakkam. Pic: Subasree Balram.

This isn’t a one-off incident; it’s a daily ordeal. Perumbakkam, once a quiet suburb of Chennai, has rapidly developed into a bustling area. With three schools located within a 500-metre radius of each other, the morning and evening rush hours have become a nightmare. The ongoing construction work by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has further narrowed the already constricted roads, leaving little room for vehicles to manoeuvre. This can lead to dire consequences for those caught in the chaotic traffic situation, especially emergency responders.

Ambulance drivers like Alex and Pazhani, who have been navigating these roads for years, feel the pressure. “On a regular day with less traffic, it takes just 22 minutes to get from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to Perumbakkam, and about 60 minutes from Vellore during emergency transport. But now? We’re lucky if we can make it in double that time,” says Alex, reflecting on the growing challenge of getting patients to the hospital for treatment on time.

Ambulances from other hospitals such as Apollo Hospitals, MIOT and Ramachandra Medical College, Porur also take this route.

Balaji, a veteran ambulance driver for 22 years, feels that staggered school timings may help. “Driving an ambulance during school pick-up hours has become incredibly difficult. Sometimes, even the hospital staff has to step out to help clear the traffic. We’re here to save lives, but the gridlock makes it quite difficult. The Metro Rail work is necessary, but until it’s completed, the schools should consider adjusting their timings for arrival and dispersal. This could ease the traffic significantly.”

Managing the traffic gridlock

The influx of school buses and the many private cars picking up schoolchildren exacerbates the situation. “Parking is another major issue near the school premises. It’s time to rethink how we manage this traffic, because at the end of the day, saving lives is more important than strictly adhering to school schedules,” Balaji adds.

The daily gridlock is not just a frustration for residents but a serious public safety issue. The usual commute has become an ordeal, with travel times doubling, if not more. The congestion not only causes inconvenience — it endangers lives, as ambulances struggle to reach people with medical emergencies.

The ambulance drivers’ recommendations are practical and urgent: stagger school timings to reduce peak hour congestion, create dedicated lanes for emergency vehicles, and address the parking issues near the schools. With ongoing Metro Rail work, temporary solutions must be found until the work is completed.

As these drivers continue their daily battle against the gridlock, the message is clear: the roads in Perumbakkam are more than just pathways — they are lifelines. The authorities must prioritise public safety by implementing these solutions swiftly, ensuring that the infrastructure keeps pace with the area’s rapid development and that lives are not put at risk because of preventable delays.

What can be done to ease the problem The traffic police should work with schools to find a solution to the parking problem and to avoid vehicle parking on the roads.

The authorities can have dedicated lanes for emergency vehicles and ensure they have right of way.

Schools can look at staggered timings for the arrival and dispersal of children, by school buses and other vehicles.

Consider diversions in consultation with residents and educational institutions to ease the traffic.

