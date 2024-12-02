Cyclone Fengal in Chennai: Some areas badly impacted, others hold steady

by December 2, 2024 Environment
This photo essay depicts how Cyclone Fengal exposed the shortfalls in rain preparedness and civic infrastructure.

Whenever rainstorms hit and the Adyar River swells, the residents living beneath the Saidapet Bridge hold their breath, silently praying for reprieve. The haunting memories of the catastrophic 2015 floods, when the river overflowed and submerged the bridge, still linger. Many homes were inundated and belongings were swept away, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

This happened again during the December 2023 floods. That’s why, residents here live in constant fear. On Saturday, as Cyclone Fengal brought severe thunderstorms and gusty winds over Chennai, they just clung to hope that the flood waters would not reach their homes.

Read more: Calm after the storm in Chennai: What Cyclone Michaung left behind

As the cyclone crossed the coast near Puducherry on Saturday, torrential rains brought life to a standstill in Chennai. Meanwhile, flight operations from the Chennai International Airport and suburban rail services were suspended till Sunday morning. The city experienced gusty winds with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph.

dark clouds on the beach
Dark clouds loom large over Marina Beach in Chennai. Pic: Sivasubramanyan M V
cyclone fengal gusty winds
As Cyclone Fengal crossed the coast, the city recorded wind speeds of up to 70 kmph. Pic: Sivasubramanyan MV.

From Vyasarpadi, Perambur and Kodungaiyur to Velachery, Taramani and Ashokanagar, many areas face waterlogging issues, while marginalised communities are the worst hit. So, here are glimpses from the city struggling to cope with the cyclone.

people living under saidapet bridge.
Residents of Thideer Nagar, living under the Saidapet Bridge hope that water levels in the Adyar River do not go up and cause inundation. Last year, authorities evacuated residents to a neighbouring marriage hall when the entire locality flooded. Pic: Sivasubramanyan MV.
adyar river water looks black during cyclone fengal
The polluted water of Adyar River taken from the Saidapet (Maraimalai Adigalar) Bridge.

Lack of preparedness

By Sunday morning, the rain had stopped in most areas, yet many localities remain waterlogged. Although the devastation is not as severe as that caused by Cyclone Michaung last December, and the water receded more quickly this time, many residents cite poor governance by urban local bodies and the Tamil Nadu government. “Total neglect of the water bodies in the city, is reason for the inundation. As the lakes are not maintained, excess water causes flooding of nearby areas,” says V Govindarajan, Founder President, United Federation of Residents’ Welfare Associations at Tambaram City Corporation.

He mentioned that excess water discharged from Rajapakilpakkam Lake was let out at Gokul Nagar 3rd Street in Tambaram and few houses in the locality were inundated.

Overflowing stormwater drains

ashoknagar flooded due to cyclone fengal
Ashok Nagar,18th Avenue — the streets here are inundated with knee-deep water. Multiple residents report that stormwater drain work finished in the summer of 2023. One resident remarked, “They dug up the roads for stormwater drains, working for several months and causing traffic disruptions and inconvenience. After supposedly constructing the drains, it is appalling that we are facing severe flooding for the second consecutive monsoon season (after Cyclone Michaung).” Pic: Sivasubramanyan M V.

Storm water drains are also seen overflowing in many areas of Velachery and Taramani, as they are not able to hold the rainwater. But, in few areas like Kalakshetra Colony in South Chennai, water receded quickly. “That’s because GCC carried out desilting of SWDs and RWH pits and the residents’ association supervised the work earlier this year. Also, two trees fell at the junction of Beach Road and Tiger Varadachari Road on Saturday, which workers from the park division cleared quickly,” says Krithiga Viswanathan, member of Kalakshetra Colony Welfare Association.

SWD in Velachery
Tansi nagar, Velachery — water gushing out of a stormwater drain on the main road, entering the inner low-lying roads. Tansi Nagar gets inundated every year, even during mild showers. Pic: Sivasubramanyan M V.
srinivasapuram near adyar river
A resident of Srinivasapuram, which is close to the Adyar estuary, looking out anxiously at the approaching cyclone. Srinivasapuram faced severe sea erosion two months ago, causing damage to property. Pic: Sivasubramanyan M V.
cyclone fengal at srinivasapuram
Sea water entering the residential area of Srinivasapuram. Pic: Subramanyan MV.
animals during rains
Animals take shelter from the storm in Manapakkam. Last year, during Cyclone Michaung, rescue operations on boats were conducted in this area adjacent to the Adyar River. Pic: Sivasubramanyan MV

Cyclone Fengal is the second cyclone to develop over the Bay of Bengal this season. Despite the government’s promises of preparedness, Chennai residents face hardships every year during heavy rains. Will the authorities address these issues and bring relief to Chennaiites?

Also read:

Sections:

About Sivasubramanyan MV

Sivasubramanyan MV is a freelance photojournalist and documentary photographer/filmmaker based in Chennai
Read more by Sivasubramanyan MV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

Explained: How air pollution levels are monitored in Chennai and what the data implies

by November 29, 2024 Environment
Chennai’s air quality poses serious health risks. More monitoring stations and improved public communication are urgently needed.

As winter sets in, the issue of air pollution once again takes centre stage, especially in cities like Delhi, where air quality worsens, affecting residents' health. Though attention has traditionally focused on northern cities, recent studies have raised growing concerns about the air quality in southern cities like Chennai. A recent study by the Lancet Planetary Health reveals troubling findings, showing that Chennai, despite having lower levels of air pollution compared to the cities in northern India, faces a significantly high mortality risk. The city, with an annual PM-2.5 (fine particulate matter) level of 33.7 micrograms per cubic meter, is…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Reviving urban wetlands: Lessons from a lake restoration project in Chennai

by November 26, 2024 Environment
This project by EFI demonstrates how scientific interventions and community participation can recover lost biodiversity.

India’s urban areas are running out of water in more ways than one. According to India’s first National Water Bodies Census 2023, only 3% of the country’s 2.4 million water bodies lie in urban areas. As urbanisation accelerates — with urban population projected to double from 410 million in 2014 to 814 million by 2050 — infrastructure increasingly threatens to consume the country’s blue spaces, including lakes, ponds, marshlands, and swamps. A 10-city study conducted by World Resources Institute (WRI) India found that between 2000 and 2015, while the built-up area in the surveyed cities increased, their blue cover decreased by an average of 15%. The loss…

Continue reading