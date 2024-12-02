Cyclone Fengal in Chennai: Some areas badly impacted, others hold steady

Whenever rainstorms hit and the Adyar River swells, the residents living beneath the Saidapet Bridge hold their breath, silently praying for reprieve. The haunting memories of the catastrophic 2015 floods, when the river overflowed and submerged the bridge, still linger. Many homes were inundated and belongings were swept away, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

This happened again during the December 2023 floods. That’s why, residents here live in constant fear. On Saturday, as Cyclone Fengal brought severe thunderstorms and gusty winds over Chennai, they just clung to hope that the flood waters would not reach their homes.

As the cyclone crossed the coast near Puducherry on Saturday, torrential rains brought life to a standstill in Chennai. Meanwhile, flight operations from the Chennai International Airport and suburban rail services were suspended till Sunday morning. The city experienced gusty winds with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph.

Dark clouds loom large over Marina Beach in Chennai. Pic: Sivasubramanyan M V

As Cyclone Fengal crossed the coast, the city recorded wind speeds of up to 70 kmph. Pic: Sivasubramanyan MV.

From Vyasarpadi, Perambur and Kodungaiyur to Velachery, Taramani and Ashokanagar, many areas face waterlogging issues, while marginalised communities are the worst hit. So, here are glimpses from the city struggling to cope with the cyclone.

Residents of Thideer Nagar, living under the Saidapet Bridge hope that water levels in the Adyar River do not go up and cause inundation. Last year, authorities evacuated residents to a neighbouring marriage hall when the entire locality flooded. Pic: Sivasubramanyan MV.

The polluted water of Adyar River taken from the Saidapet (Maraimalai Adigalar) Bridge.

Lack of preparedness

By Sunday morning, the rain had stopped in most areas, yet many localities remain waterlogged. Although the devastation is not as severe as that caused by Cyclone Michaung last December, and the water receded more quickly this time, many residents cite poor governance by urban local bodies and the Tamil Nadu government. “Total neglect of the water bodies in the city, is reason for the inundation. As the lakes are not maintained, excess water causes flooding of nearby areas,” says V Govindarajan, Founder President, United Federation of Residents’ Welfare Associations at Tambaram City Corporation.

He mentioned that excess water discharged from Rajapakilpakkam Lake was let out at Gokul Nagar 3rd Street in Tambaram and few houses in the locality were inundated.

Overflowing stormwater drains

Ashok Nagar,18th Avenue — the streets here are inundated with knee-deep water. Multiple residents report that stormwater drain work finished in the summer of 2023. One resident remarked, “They dug up the roads for stormwater drains, working for several months and causing traffic disruptions and inconvenience. After supposedly constructing the drains, it is appalling that we are facing severe flooding for the second consecutive monsoon season (after Cyclone Michaung).” Pic: Sivasubramanyan M V.

Storm water drains are also seen overflowing in many areas of Velachery and Taramani, as they are not able to hold the rainwater. But, in few areas like Kalakshetra Colony in South Chennai, water receded quickly. “That’s because GCC carried out desilting of SWDs and RWH pits and the residents’ association supervised the work earlier this year. Also, two trees fell at the junction of Beach Road and Tiger Varadachari Road on Saturday, which workers from the park division cleared quickly,” says Krithiga Viswanathan, member of Kalakshetra Colony Welfare Association.

Tansi nagar, Velachery — water gushing out of a stormwater drain on the main road, entering the inner low-lying roads. Tansi Nagar gets inundated every year, even during mild showers. Pic: Sivasubramanyan M V.

A resident of Srinivasapuram, which is close to the Adyar estuary, looking out anxiously at the approaching cyclone. Srinivasapuram faced severe sea erosion two months ago, causing damage to property. Pic: Sivasubramanyan M V.

Sea water entering the residential area of Srinivasapuram. Pic: Subramanyan MV.

Animals take shelter from the storm in Manapakkam. Last year, during Cyclone Michaung, rescue operations on boats were conducted in this area adjacent to the Adyar River. Pic: Sivasubramanyan MV

Cyclone Fengal is the second cyclone to develop over the Bay of Bengal this season. Despite the government’s promises of preparedness, Chennai residents face hardships every year during heavy rains. Will the authorities address these issues and bring relief to Chennaiites?

