City Buzz: Study on cracker ban effect | Electric flying taxis for Bengaluru … and more

Firecracker ban can reduce nanoparticle emissions by 22%

A study published by Delhi Technological University has revealed that strictly following the firecracker ban in Delhi from October 14 to January 1 can help reduce 20-22% of nanoparticle emissions. This includes reducing the sale and online distribution of fireworks, the study published in the journal Air Quality, Atmosphere & Health said.

The researchers measured and collected data on particles within the size range of 10 to 1,000 nanometers, inside DTU for 11 days in 2021 and 2022, for the study titled ‘Are Delhi residents exposed to lesser particle number concentration due to the firework ban in the city?’ The information was collected in the first five days before Diwali, on the festival day and the five days following the date.

Diwali is celebrated at the onset of winter when meteorological factors including low wind speeds and high humidity lead to nanoparticle pollutant suspensions in the air.

They can be dangerous for children and the elderly, penetrate the skin and blood vessels and lead to stroke, hypertension and myocardial infarction.

However, the sale, storage and distribution of crackers continues unabated. Recently, firecrackers were burst on some occasions, including Dussehra and the release of Kejriwal.

Source: Indian Express, The Times of India

BIAL to launch electric flying taxis

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is all set to launch electric flying taxis, in partnership with Sarla Aviation for sustainable air mobility, especially with electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The project seeks to revolutionise air travel through seven-seater electric flying taxis for faster, cleaner and more efficient transportation, according to Sarla Aviation. The route from Kempegowda International Airport to Electronics City is expected to take 19 minutes, compared to 152 minutes on road, with a fare of ₹1,700. The aim is to emphasise operational efficiency, reduced carbon emissions, and scalable infrastructure. However, operations may still be two or three years away.

The project is still in its early stages, as a prototype is yet to be built and regulatory approvals could take months.

Source: The Hindu, moneycontrol.com

Chennai and Bengaluru waterlogged

Chennai and Bengaluru were among the worst-hit by heavy rains for the past few days, mainly due to the northeast monsoon that set in this week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains intensified due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal,

Chennai became subdued on October 18th, a day after widespread rains brought residential neighbourhoods and roads under knee-deep water, causing traffic congestion and disrupting public transport services. The State government announced the closure of schools, colleges and government offices in many cities.

In Bengaluru, civic and traffic personnel were busy clearing stagnant water and vehicular congestion. Schools in Bengaluru Urban district remained shut on October 17th, while many employees of information, biotechnology and private companies worked from home. Videos of waterlogged roads and excessive floodwaters in Manyata Tech Park became viral. The opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand was washed out. The intensity reduced on the 18th, but it provided some temporary relief even though the residents faced waterlogged streets and difficulties in daily activities. Moderate rain is expected till the October 20th.

Source: Outlook.com, Hindustan Times

Record office demand in top 8 cities

This year, gross leasing of office space may exceed 80 million square feet in the top eight cities — Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad. It would outdo the 2023 record of 74.5 million square feet, according to real estate consultants Cushman & Wakefield’s report on the office market for the third quarter of this calendar year.

Representative image of a co-working space. Pic: Wikipedia/Asa Wilson

The gross leasing of office space rose 66% to 24.8 million square feet across the cities in Q3. It was the second highest quarterly leasing volume in the sector’s history. From January to September, the gross leasing reached 66.7 million square feet.

The rise was mainly due to strong market fundamentals sustaining extraordinary leasing momentum in the office market, said sources. The growth was spurred by Global Capability Centers (GCCs) strengthening India’s status as a key outsourcing hub for innovation. Leasing is set to breach 80 million square feet by a wide margin this year. Demand might outstrip availability, driving rental prices higher in key markets.

Source: Business Standard, Economic Times

Heavy turnout in IFAT-India

IFAT India, a leading, local trade fair platform for water, sewage, solid state and recycling discussions, had 485 exhibitors from India and across the globe attending the first day on October 16th in Mumbai. The diverse, innovative technologies, knowledge-sharing platforms and product launches highlighted the growing focus on addressing environmental challenges.

Domestic and global participants addressed challenges such as urbanisation, clean water, efficient waste management and pollution control, bringing together industry, government, policymakers and innovators. It was a crucial forum for exchanging ideas and showcasing cutting-edge technologies for sustainable and resilient cities.

Source: Business Standard

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

