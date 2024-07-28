City Buzz: Urban highlights from Budget | Punjab action on underage driving … and more

Budget highlights urban development

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2024-2025, presented on July 23rd, highlighted urban development among nine priorities. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 central assistance of Rs 2.2 lakh crore over five years aimed to build one crore additional houses, she said.

She also agreed to give an interest subsidy to loans at affordable rates, enable policies and regulations for efficient and transparent rental housing markets with enhanced availability.

The PMAY-U will come to an end on December 31st, for which a provision of Rs. 30,170.61 crore has been made.

She said the government would work with states to turn cities into “growth hubs” through transit planning and orderly planning of peri-urban areas.

She added that there would be redevelopment of existing cities with a transformative impact. The government also plans for transit-oriented development plans for 14 large cities with a population above 30 lakh, along with an implementation and financing strategy.

Other urban schemes included setting up centres of excellence in urban planning or design and the PM e-Bus Sewa, launched in 2023, to help cities procure electric buses.

Land records would be digitised using GIS mapping for property record administration, updating and tax administration. It would facilitate improving the financial position of urban local bodies. For metro projects across the country, the Budget allocated is Rs. 24,931.98 crore.

The government will also partner with states to promote water supply, sewage treatment, solid waste management projects and services in 100 large cities through bankable projects, she said. They would envisage use of treated water for irrigation and filling of nearby tanks.

Source: Indian Express, News18.com

‘Plug and play’ industrial parks in 100 cities

The Finance Minister announced ‘plug and play‘ industrial parks in 100 cities across the country, partnering with states and private companies. She said 12 industrial parks will be “sanctioned” under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme.

The plan is hoped to transform both industrial development and urban planning to become vibrant economic centres to drive development as well as innovation for lasting impact, said sources. It is also hoped that this will enhance employment opportunities, the banking sector, manufacturing capabilities and export potential. Reliance Industries is setting up such parks in Haryana and near Mumbai. Mahindra and Mahindra runs an industrial park near Chennai.

The Minister also announced that 12 new industrial parks will be developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development programme. These parks will be equipped with complete infrastructure

Source: Business Standard, The Hindu

UPSC tightens security measures

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited tenders to upgrade digital biometric technologies for protection against impersonation, cheating and fraud by examinees. The move was triggered by a recent candidate, Pooja Khedkar’s fake identity shown at a civil services exam. Last week, a show cause notice was issued to cancel her appointment.

The candidate apparently changed her name, her father’s and mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address.

As the UPSC said that it attempts to conduct its examinations in a free, fair and impartial manner, it plans to use the latest digital technology to match and cross-check candidates’ biometric details and monitor activities during exams.

Some of its measures might include Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication or digital fingerprint capturing, facial recognition, QR code scanning for e-Admit Cards and live AI-based CCTV surveillance during exams. It said that it may choose to use any, all, or a combination of these services, either partially or fully, during its exams.

For exam security, UPSC has invited bids from Public Sector Undertakings to provide technological services.

Source: Hindustan Times, Financial Express

Over 1 crore tourists to HP in 6 months

More than 1 crore tourists visited the most popular hotspots such as Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, in the first six months of 2024, in spite of monsoon-triggered landslides, says official data. There were about 1,00,87,440, including 38,882 foreign tourists. The number is expected to cross 2 crore by the end of the year.

In spite of adverse weather conditions affecting roads, most of them are open and accessible to tourists and the general public.

The latest travel advisories, helplines and regular updates on road conditions are provided by the administration, police department, and social media handles to enable tourist safety and enjoyment.

Tourists rush to HP cities. Mall Road in Simla. Representative image. Pic: Wikipedia/Betelgeuse

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said that the Public Works Department (PWD) works to clear road blockades and restore travel routes. The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation encourages tourists to check for updates on specific routes and travel confidently.

Source: Indian Express, The Statesman

Punjab cops to penalise parents of underage drivers

In almost all schools of Ludhiana and other Punjab cities, students drive two-wheelers or four-wheelers to school. However, neither parents, authorities or law-enforcing agencies dissuade or stop underage driving, said sources.

In a move to check it, the traffic and road safety wing of the Punjab Police said that from August 1st, if under-18s were found to be driving two-wheelers and four wheelers, their parents would be subjected to legal action under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019.

The parents could face imprisonment up to three years and a fine of Rs 25,000. It also noted that action would be taken against any vehicle owner who allowed a minor to drive his vehicle. There is, however, a rider that guardian/owner would be exempted if he or she proves that the offence was committed without their knowledge or that they exercised due diligence to prevent it.

The Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) called for a month-long awareness campaign in schools by officials.

Source: Tribuneindia.com. Indian Express

