Bengaluru Citizen Clinic: Decoding property documentation

June 25, 2024
Property transaction can be confusing. Join us as for an online session where an expert will discuss the ABCs of property documentation.

Various documents are required at different stages to carry out property transactions in Bengaluru. If you are not adequately prepared, the complexity of regulations, rules, and procedures can be overwhelming and potentially lead to complications. Often, we don’t fully understand these requirements until we are directly involved in such a situation. Also, if we don’t ask the right questions at the appropriate times, we are more likely to make errors.

In this citizen clinic, organised by Citizen Matters, an expert on property law will address questions from the public on the kinds of guide on land types, authorities, etc and how to safeguard oneself from falling for shady property deals.

Event details

  • Event title:  Bengaluru citizen clinic: Decoding property documentation—Your guide to sale deeds, khata, EC and more
  • Date and time: 28 June 2024, Friday from 6:00 pm onwards
  • Survey link: http://bit.ly/CitizenClinicDecodingPropertyDocumentation (If you or someone has queries on a property you own or intend to buy, please fill up this form)
  • The discussion will be livestreamed on our Youtube channel
event poster
Citizen clinic: Decoding property documentation— Your guide to sale deeds, khata, EC and more. Pic: Mithun Gerahalli

Your queries will be answered by our expert — Lawyer and Advocate Mithun Gerahalli.

