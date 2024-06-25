Various documents are required at different stages to carry out property transactions in Bengaluru. If you are not adequately prepared, the complexity of regulations, rules, and procedures can be overwhelming and potentially lead to complications. Often, we don’t fully understand these requirements until we are directly involved in such a situation. Also, if we don’t ask the right questions at the appropriate times, we are more likely to make errors.

In this citizen clinic, organised by Citizen Matters, an expert on property law will address questions from the public on the kinds of guide on land types, authorities, etc and how to safeguard oneself from falling for shady property deals.

Event details

Event title: Bengaluru citizen clinic: Decoding property documentation—Your guide to sale deeds, khata, EC and more

Date and time: 28 June 2024, Friday from 6:00 pm onwards

28 June 2024, Friday from 6:00 pm onwards Survey link: http://bit.ly/CitizenClinicDecodingPropertyDocumentation (If you or someone has queries on a property you own or intend to buy, please fill up this form)

The discussion will be livestreamed on our Youtube channel

Citizen clinic: Decoding property documentation— Your guide to sale deeds, khata, EC and more. Pic: Mithun Gerahalli

Your queries will be answered by our expert — Lawyer and Advocate Mithun Gerahalli.

