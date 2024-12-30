BBMP e-khata: Answering some more frequently asked questions

The e-khata project of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) digitises all manually maintained property records, making them accessible to citizens. In Part 1 of the two-part series on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), Munish Moudgil, BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) addressed queries on the digitisation process and other general questions on e-khata.

In the second part, we look at property ownership and transaction, technical and portal issues, apartment-specific queries, name/data corrections, and language/format issues. We also examine issues pertaining to non-resident owners and inheritance, ward/location, fees and the process.

Property ownership and transactions

Q: Can e-khata serve as sole proof of ownership?

A: Yes, e-khata can serve as the ownership proof for property registration. However, purchasers may require additional documents such as a certified copy of the sale deed for assurance.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

Q: How is inheritance handled in e-khata?

A: In cases, where one of the joint property owners has passed away, the death certificate and the family tree must be submitted to the ARO office for processing. This triggers a mutation process to update ownership records.

After the application is submitted, a 7-day notice is issued to acknowledge the death and the inheritance by another party. If no objections are received during this notice period, the mutations can be approved on the eighth day. The entire process may take around 10–12 days to complete.

Q: Can I amalgamate multiple properties into a single e-khata?

A: Currently, e-khatas are issued separately for each property. An amalgamation module will be introduced soon to merge multiple e-khatas.

Enforcement and violations

Q: How will e-khata address building violations?

A: Owing to the digitisation process, khata is not issued for unauthorised constructions or additional floors beyond approved plans. Future violations will be flagged and denied e-khata.

Q: What happens if a property’s super-built-up area is underreported?

A: BBMP links e-khata with property tax records to ensure consistency. Underreporting may lead to discrepancies, which can be rectified at the ARO office.

BBMP Head office, Bengaluru. File pic

Read more: Navigating apartment property legalities: A comprehensive checklist

Support and feedback

Q: How can I escalate issues with my e-khata application?

A: Contact the BBMP helpline to report unresolved issues. Once resolved, the helpline will follow up to ensure customer satisfaction.

Q: What should I do if my property isn’t listed on the portal?

A: You can request an update online. Validate your eKYC, add your SAS application number from the tax receipt, and upload a scanned copy of your old BBMP khata.

Q: What if I don’t have an old BBMP khata?

A: You can apply for one online through the link provided on the website.

Q: Can I track the status of my e-khata application?

A: An online tracking system will soon be available for applicants to monitor pending applications and track their progress.

Technical and portal issues

Q: What browser should I use for the e-khata portal?

A: Use updated versions of Chrome or Firefox. If you face issues with Safari or other browsers, consider switching to one of the recommended options.

Q: What should I do if document uploads fail?

A: Check your internet connection. If the issue persists, contact the BBMP helpline for support.

Q: Is Aadhaar authentication working on Mac systems?

A: Yes, the Aadhaar authentication issue on Mac systems has been resolved. If you still encounter problems, ensure your system is updated.

Q: Can the e-khata portal display Kannada and English side by side instead of requiring a hidden option?

A: This suggestion is under review, and improvements may be implemented soon.

Q: What should I do if the online registration data is not being retrieved?

A: Enter the registration number printed on the reverse side of the sale deed, typically in the format: three alphanumeric characters, including the year of registration. Refer to the e-khata system examples for guidance.

Q: What should I do if a name is misspelt in my documents?

A: Submit your application with the documents you have. If the software detects a mismatch, it will be referred to the ARO. If no mismatch is detected and the e-khata is issued with errors, visit the ARO office for correction.

Q: Can revenue sites get an e-khata?

A: Yes, revenue sites can get an e-khata, but it will reflect as a B Khata value.

Q: What is the process if the original khata was not created?

A: Wait for the new BBMP website to launch to apply for a new Khata.

Pending e-katha property details. Pic: BBMP eAasthi portal

Apartment specific queries

Q: Why does BBMP warn about taxing common area amenities in residential communities where owners already cover these costs?

A: Tax demands by BBMP are based on legal provisions and case-specific evaluations. Residents can contest such demands by responding to show cause notices, with each case judged on its merits.

Q: Why doesn’t the khata PID indicate the flat number in apartment complexes?

A: e-PID is a random 10-digit number. Flat numbers are often repeated across blocks and lack a standardised format, making them unsuitable for unique e-khata IDs. The postal address is recorded instead.

Q: Why not use common GPS coordinates for the entire community instead of individual flat numbers?

A: Individual property owners must provide their property details to manage records independently. A tower-wise GPS system may be considered in the future.

Q: What type of photo should be uploaded for apartments?

A: For apartments, upload a photo of the entire tower from the outside for easy identification. Photos from inside the tower or outside your door are not helpful.

Q: Why can’t I find my B khata property in the portal?

A: Both A and B khata properties have been digitised. If your property is not visible, it may be due to missing records or unregistered khatas for some flats in the apartment. Flag it with your ARO to resolve the issue.

Q: What should I do if the khata is still in the builder’s name and a builder occupation certificate is given?

A: Wait for the new website to go live to apply for an e-khata in your name.

Online request to update property listing. Pic: BBMP eAasthi portal

Non-Resident Indians (NRI) e-khata and access issues

Q: Can an NRI apply for an e-khata from abroad, and are BBMP websites accessible from outside India?

A: Yes, NRIs can apply online. The process is simple with Aadhaar; without it, they can authorise someone locally to apply. Acceptable documents include Aadhaar, passport, PAN, or voter ID. The BBMP websites are generally accessible worldwide, but some NRIs have faced access issues due to past security measures. If issues persist, users can report them to BBMP for resolution.

Q: Can an OCI cardholder apply for an e-khata using their resident country ID documents?

A: BBMP is considering allowing non-Indian documents, such as a US passport or equivalent ID, for OCI cardholders.

Q: What to do about OTP issues for OCI holders?

A: Report OTP-related problems to the e-khata helpline for assistance.

e-khata does not regularise B khata properties. Both A khata and B khata properties will be issued corresponding e-khatas (A-e-Khata and B-e-Khata) based on existing BBMP records.

Document upload is optional, if you select “Yes”, you can upload approved building plan, layout site/building approval letter from BDA/BBMP, DC conversion document (if available).

For apartments, keep these details from your sale deed: super built-up area, built-up area, carpet area and car parking area.

Over 50,000 final e-khatas have been issued, covering more than 90% of applicants. On average, approximately 2,000 new applications are received daily.

Most applications are processed within two days. Some may take 10–15 days due to incomplete information or verification issues.

If you are experiencing difficulties, you can visit Bangalore One centres to upload your documents. For additional assistance, contact the BBMP helpdesk at 9480683695 or email bbmpekhata@gmail.com.

Share your feedback through the BBMP helpline or submit a short video testimonial, which may be featured on the official website.

New guidelines address issues with the digitisation of property records (e-khata) and provide help in handling citizen complaints. The memo outlines specific scenarios where e-khata applications may be rejected. eKhata- Various Scenarios & how to handle_23-12-24Download (In conversation with BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue), Munish Moudgil to discuss the e-khata e-Aasthi hosted by Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF) — the full video interview can be found here.)

Also read: