Join our active citizen workshop: Fixing waste journeys

Are you aware of the nuances of the waste cycle of everyday items you discard, like a tissue or a soft drink bottle? Would you want to know more about this complex network of collection, sorting, and the final disposal at a recycling centre or landfill? Have you wanted to address the broken system of are our urban waste management processes? Would you like to innovate for better waste management?

Join our online workshop to gain an in-depth understanding of the journey of waste and innovate solutions to tackle the complexities of waste management.

Goal of the learning session: To understand the journey of waste and the role of consumable materials. To collaborate and design better processes for zero waste systems. Use the learning to evaluate a sample establishment where material is consumed and waste is generated – e.g. boutique, nursery school, home with care-needing elders, eatery, etc.in your neighbourhood, and capture your observations using provided tools. Share your findings and proposal as articles/social media campaigns.

Date and time: August 9th (Friday), 6 pm to 8.30 pm

Facilitators: Pinky Chandran, Independent Researcher, Less Waste Practitioner @swmrtbengaluru @wasteframes and Meera K, Founder and Trustee, Oorvani Foundation

Expectation: You need to be familiar with waste management, and preferably have some volunteering experience. Open to participants from any city.

The session will have groups working on specific site use cases – you will also be documenting findings/observations, with short videos or photos.

Register here

Waste management learning session poster

For any queries, mail us on foundation@oorvani.in

