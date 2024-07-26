Join our active citizen workshop: Fixing waste journeys

by July 26, 2024 Waste Management
Join our learning session on understanding the journey of waste and suggest creative ideas on addressing the complexities of waste management.

Are you aware of the nuances of the waste cycle of everyday items you discard, like a tissue or a soft drink bottle? Would you want to know more about this complex network of collection, sorting, and the final disposal at a recycling centre or landfill? Have you wanted to address the broken system of are our urban waste management processes? Would you like to innovate for better waste management? 

Join our online workshop to gain an in-depth understanding of the journey of waste and innovate solutions to tackle the complexities of waste management.

Goal of the learning session: To understand the journey of waste and the role of consumable materials. To collaborate and design better processes for zero waste systems. Use the learning to evaluate a sample establishment where material is consumed and waste is generated – e.g. boutique, nursery school, home with care-needing elders, eatery, etc.in your neighbourhood, and capture your observations using provided tools. Share your findings and proposal as articles/social media campaigns.

Date and time: August 9th (Friday), 6 pm to 8.30 pm

Facilitators: Pinky Chandran, Independent Researcher, Less Waste Practitioner @swmrtbengaluru @wasteframes and Meera K, Founder and Trustee, Oorvani Foundation

Expectation: You need to be familiar with waste management, and preferably have some volunteering experience. Open to participants from any city.

The session will have groups working on specific site use cases – you will also be documenting findings/observations, with short videos or photos.

Register here

waste management masterclass poster
Waste management learning session poster

For any queries, mail us on foundation@oorvani.in 

 Also read:

Sections:

About News Desk

The News Desk at Citizen Matters puts out Press Releases, notifications and curated information useful to the urban reader.
Read more by News Desk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

Chennai apartment sets benchmark for bulk waste management

by July 26, 2024 Waste Management
With consistent efforts, residents of KGEYES Homes in Besant Nagar are successfully managing their waste and inspiring neighbours to do the same.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) implemented the Solid Waste Management Rules in 2016. The following year, it passed directions for bulk waste generators (including apartment complexes and gated communities) in Chennai to process their waste inside their premises. "Seven years down the line, very few bulk waste generators in Chennai are following the norms," points out P Natarajan, Founder of Namma Ooru Foundation in our earlier article. KGEYES Homes in Chennai's Besant Nagar is a 25-year-old residential complex with 36 dwelling units. Similar to many other apartment complexes in the neighbourhood, residents here did not adhere to the waste management…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Waste segregation requires participation from all stakeholders: Chennai Corporation Commissioner

by July 15, 2024 Waste Management
GCC Commissioner Dr J Radhakrishnan assures sanitary workers not to worry about their job security when waste collection is privatised

Chennai generates as much as 6,300 metric tonnes of garbage every day. Of this, 60% of the waste is biodegradable — which means that if we segregate the waste properly at source this 60% could be prevented from going to the landfills and eventually turning into legacy waste. Like any other metro city, Chennai also faces many challenges in the management of solid waste. The first part of this series delved into the challenges that Chennai faces in segregating waste at source. In the second part, Dr J Radhakrishnan, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, talks to Citizen Matters about various issues…

Continue reading