Rescue, rehome, rehabilitate: Behind the scenes with Bangalore Cat Squad volunteers

As co-founders of Bangalore Cat Squad(BCS), started in 2014 — one of India’s only dedicated feline rescue networks and cloud shelters, we annually rescue, rehome and rehabilitate more than 2,000 felines and canines in need.

We thrive on the dedication of our volunteer fosters, who provide over 50 safe havens across Bengaluru for distressed animals. We manage urban stray animal populations, offer medical care, and find homes for disabled, sick, elderly, or incapacitated animals that can no longer survive on their own.

BCS’s essence lies in the altruism of its volunteers — a diverse group ranging from CEOs to students, mothers, and working professionals.

Juno — my first rescue

Sushena, a volunteer at Bangalore Cat Squad, writes about her experience

I’ve had cats for nearly 30 years back home with my parents. After moving to Bengaluru and getting married, my husband wasn’t fully ready to adopt a pet. A few months before the COVID-19 lockdown, I took him to an adoption camp organised by BCS. While he started to warm up to the idea, the lockdown happened, and we couldn’t proceed with the adoption as he wasn’t quite confident.

I reached out to the organisation to ask how I could contribute. They suggested that if adoption wasn’t feasible due to our mindset, circumstances, or life stage, I could volunteer in their rescue efforts. Thrilled with the opportunity, I offered to foster instead, as a way to support their work.

That’s when Juno came into my life. His story began when he was discovered as the runt of the litter, likely abandoned by his mother in a parking lot. He was rescued while still nursing, but many people who offer cow’s milk to newborn kittens like Juno do not realise that they may not survive due to lactose intolerance. Feeding them cow’s milk can lead to malnutrition and even death.

BCS was incredibly supportive and educated me about kitten care. They provided me with kitten formula and bottles and taught me how to properly feed him — all virtually since this was during the lockdown. It was an empowering experience, as I had never cared for a neonatal kitten before. Nurturing Juno from fragility to health still deeply touches my heart.

Nursing a sick animal

However, the journey wasn’t easy. Juno was adopted by a family that, unfortunately, had an unvaccinated cat. This led to Juno contracting simian parvoviruses (SPV), a highly fatal virus for cats and dogs. The family abandoned him at a clinic after incurring medical expenses, so I took him back and nursed him back to health. It was a critical situation since the virus has a 90% fatality rate.

Throughout this ordeal, I was strongly supported by the BCS community. Eventually, Juno found his forever home. While not every fostering or adoption case is this challenging, BCS operates on an honour system, where each foster parent takes on what they can handle. The experience taught me so much about the nuances of caring for a cat. I felt a genuine sense of purpose in nursing Juno back to health, not out of obligation, but because of the love and commitment that developed naturally.

Similarly, many other foster parents in BCS contribute their unique skills to care for these animals, making it a truly supportive and collaborative community.

Juno was with us for a long time because of SPV. Here he is, a few weeks before his adoption. Pic: Sushena Sharma.

Going beyond Bengaluru

Sanjana writes about the BCS journey

Vijaya Sitaram and I started BCS because of the dwindling shelter capacities in India and the increasing demand to address the healthcare requirements of urban stray animals.

Today, there are many versions of BCS in Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad across the country, founded by volunteers, who briefly were part of the BCS network while living in Bengaluru. Over the years, we have successfully rallied together warring communities and diffused tense situations — the only sustainable solution to the complex nature of animal welfare.

Tofu, rescued as a neonatal kitten (3-4 weeks) and at seven months at the time of adoption. Pic: Sushena Sharma.

Rescue reports come from everywhere.

Responding thoughtfully to each call has revealed a generosity of spirit we did not know we were capable of. It has also unveiled the inherent kindness within each individual, regardless of circumstance.

