How to get a driver’s licence in Mumbai

Maharashtra, which has seen a spate of road accidents in the past few months, had the sixth highest number of road accidents in 2022, with 33,383 total accidents, of which 14,058 were fatal. While in themselves road accidents are a matter of grave concern, the recent accidents have elicited a public outcry due to the age of the drivers, the fact that some of them were driving under the influence of alcohol, and attempts to escape responsibility.

Road safety begins with being cognizant of rules and regulations to be followed on the road. The legal step towards this awareness begins with obtaining the learner’s licence (LL), a prerequisite for obtaining a permanent licence.

Eligibility for applying for a learner’s licence

In order to apply for an LL for a transport/ private vehicle (for personal use) with gears which includes two wheelers such a scooter and motorbikes, and four wheelers, one has to be a minimum of 18 years of age. To apply for a licence for a transport/commercial vehicle which includes tourist taxis, cab services, autorickshaws, trucks and tempos, one has to be at least 20 years old.



Rane of Royal Motor Driving School says, “For commercial vehicles, you fill the form online, but you have to go to the RTO office for document verification and to give the test for the learning licence if you are applying for a commercial licence.”

He explains further that those who are above 40 years of age have to provide a medical certificate if they are applying for an LL for a private vehicle. But those applying for a commercial licence have to provide a medical certificate even if they are below 40.

He says, “When you drive a commercial vehicle, you are transporting a client. You are risking a third-party. In a private vehicle you are driving yourself or your family. You are responsible for the safety. In a commercial vehicle, for the security of the third person, they ask for a medical certificate.”

How to obtain a learner’s licence?

You can apply online for a learner’s licence using your Aadhaar Card, provided your mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar Card. Doing this means you do not have to visit the RTO office to get the LL.

If your mobile number is not linked to your Aadhaar Card, you can still fill out your forms online, but you will have to visit the RTO for a part of the process.

While applying for a learner’s licence, you can authenticate using your Aadhaar Card if your mobile number is linked with it. Pic: screenshot from the Parivahan Sarathi website.

How to apply for an LL using Aadhaar Card linked to mobile, if you are 40 years or below

To apply for an LL log on to this website https://sarathi.parivahan.gov.in/sarathiservice/stateSelection.do

Select the state from which are you applying from a drop down menu.

Select ‘Driving Licence Related Services’ from ‘Online Services’.

From the list of Contactless (eKYC services), select ‘ Issue of Learners Licence). A list of straightforward instructions will appear.

Click on ‘Continue’. Select ‘category’ from a drop-down menu (General, OCI, Divyang, Refugees, Ex-servicemen, etc). You will also be asked to select if you are applying for an LL for the first time or if have had an LL or DL. Select the right category and click ‘submit’.

Click ‘Submit using Aadhaar Authentication’.

Type in your Aadhaar Number in the box.

You will receive an OTP on your phone.

Put in the OTP and click ‘Authenticate’.

All your personal information automatically gets filled in the form from the Aadhaar Card. Select the RTO office from a drop-down menu, and the class of vehicles for which you want to apply for a licence. You can select more than one class at the same time.

Fill out Form 1 which asks for self-attestation of medical fitness.

Make sure all the mandatory fields are filled.

Submit the form.

Upload your signature (the specifications for the photo of the sign are provided).

Make the payment. This can be done using UPI, NET banking or a card. Per class of vehicle, you will have to pay Rs. 150 for the LL.

Go through the LL tutorial and book a test. This is an online test.

Set of instructions to be followed to apply for the learner’s licence. Pic: screenshot from the Parivahan Sarathi website

If you are over 40 years of age and use Aadhaar for authentication

The process remains the same as above if you are over 40 years old and want to use your Aadhaar Card for authentication. However, there is an additional step of having to submit a medical certificate from any registered MBBS doctor.

This certificate is there in Form 1A, which needs to be downloaded, printed and uploaded after taking the doctor’s sign.

To upload your sign and the medical certificate, select ‘Complete pending application’ on the Home page.

This certificate is to be uploaded after you upload your signature.

If the application is done via Aadhaar authentication, the test can be done online.

If you do not use Aadhaar card for authentication

The form has to be filled out online, but manually. However, you will not have the option of uploading your signature and photo online.

You will have to visit the concerned RTO office with documents showing your date of birth and your address. Passport and Aadhaar Card are valid for both DOB and address proof. PAN card, school leaving certificate, and birth certificate work for DOB. In addition, address proof is needed. Take the original documents with the photocopy.

At the RTO office, your photograph will be taken and your documents verified after which you will be able to book a slot for the LL test.

You will also give the LL test offline at the RTO office.

What is asked in the LL test?

In the LL test, 15 questions are asked, with one point awarded for each right answer. There is an online tutorial to help you prepare for the test. You get 30 seconds to answer each question. You need to secure a minimum of nine marks to pass the test. After you pass the test, you receive your learner’s licence on your phone. You can download it and take a printout of the same.

The learner’s licence test checks whether you are aware of road safety symbols. Pic: Shruti Gokarn

How long is the LL valid?

The LL is valid for six months. Before the validity is over, apply for a permanent licence. If you don’t do so, you will have to start the process again and apply for a learner’s licence. The licence holder has to wait for a minimum period of 30 days before they can apply for a permanent licence.

Applying for a permanent driving licence (DL)

To apply for a DL log on to this website https://sarathi.parivahan.gov.in/sarathiservice/stateSelection.do

Select the state from which are you applying from a drop down menu.

Select ‘Driving Licence Related Services’ from ‘Online Services’.

Select ‘Apply for Driving Licence’.

A list of straightforward instructions will appear.

Click on ‘Continue’.

Fill in your DOB and your Learner’s Licence number.

Make the fee payment. You can use UPI, NET banking or a card for this.

Book a slot for the driving test. You need to take your own vehicle for the test. If you have applied through a driving school, the school provides the vehicle.

Once you have passed the test, the permanent DL is sent to your address by post within 45 days of the test.

This licence is valid for twenty years.

Renewal of DL

If you apply for a renewal of your licence, one year prior to the expiry, you don’t have to visit the RTO office and the process is carried out online completely.

But if you apply for renewal after the expiry date, you will have to visit the RTO office where you will undergo a test. Once you clear the test, the licence is reissued.

The first step towards road safety begins with following the law. Obtaining a driver’s licence after following due process, learning to drive and knowing the rules ensures your safety as well as of others on the road.

In the second part of this article, we look at the factors which compromise road safety and the challenges faced by authorities in ensuring that laws and rules are followed.

