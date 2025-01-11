Does the Chennai Bus app improve urban mobility? This survey finds out

Smartphones have almost become indispensable in our daily lives. The many mobile apps that we use every day are continuously growing and provide assistance for different purposes, including transportation.

From navigating city streets, hailing a taxi, to booking tickets, smartphone apps are simplifying our commutes in many ways. By offering tools that streamline our journeys, smartphone apps enhance the commuter experience and also play a vital role in alleviating traffic congestion and reducing pollution. They help users find the shortest, cheapest, and least congested routes, making daily travel more efficient.

There are an array of popular transportation apps, such Google Maps, Chalo, Ola, Chennai Metro, UTS, and the Chennai Bus app. Notably, the Chennai Bus application, launched by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), can be useful for those travelling regularly in city buses in Chennai.

Recently, Citizen consumer and civic Action Group (CAG) analysed the usage of the Chennai Bus app among its commuters to find out the efficacy of this application. The primary aim of this application is to help commuters, particularly those unfamiliar with the city, to find nearby bus stops, and help them navigate the city using the bus network. The application was launched in 2022 in the Android version and later expanded to the iPhone Operating System (iOS) in 2024. This app uses Global Positioning System (GPS) technology and offers features like route mapping and an SOS button for emergency contacts.

Study on usage of Chennai Bus application

The study surveyed around 506 MTC commuters. Here is what the analysis found out about the usage of the Chennai Bus app by commuters:

The CAG study analysed the usage of MTC’s Chennai Bus app. Graphic: Vedika Thimmaiah

As reported, problems with the app include frequent freezing, inaccurate bus information, poor GPS features, a lack of essential features such as ticket prices, and infrequent updates on bus schedules. Many commuters indicated inaccuracies in the displayed bus routes. Some routes have changed due to ongoing metro construction, but these updates are not reflected in the application, leading to confusion among users.

Some of the commuters surveyed also mentioned that in areas with weak network signals, the internet data is often insufficient for the application to load, rendering it unusable. In addition, the application consumes a significant amount of data to load, necessitating a high-speed internet connection for optimal performance.

The Chennai Bus application has the potential to serve as a valuable resource for MTC and SETC passengers. To reach this target, developers need to re-think the app construction and demonstrate a dedication to improving the app’s functionality and overall user experience.

Screenshot of the Chennai Bus application.

Recommendations to improve the app

A complete redesign of the user interface.

Regular updates to ensure accurate information.

Incorporating additional functionalities that meet the needs of modern commuters.

Additional features such as display of bus types, ticket cost and crowd inside the bus can be included. By addressing these concerns, the Chennai bus application has the potential to become a more integral part of daily travel for the city’s residents.

While smartphones might seem quintessential to those of us reliant on its versatility, the survey actually revealed that only 57% of surveyed MTC commuters have access to a smartphone, with 34% relying on keypad mobiles and the remaining 9% without a mobile at all. This in itself excludes a chunk of commuters from being able to benefit from the app.

Few commuters use internet for public transit information

Another study conducted by CAG also found that most people rely on word-of-mouth information from friends and family members and fellow commuters for route planning and intracity commute options. Less than a quarter of the respondents used the Internet to find information on public transit, and only 4% of the people used mobile-based applications.

Similarly younger users are more likely to engage with transport applications such as the Chennai Bus App due to their greater familiarity with technology. Conversely, older commuters are less likely to use smartphones and mobile apps for public transportation needs. This indicates that transport apps (even robustly designed ones) predominantly appeal to narrow segments of the population, leaving a significant portion of commuters reliant on alternative sources for public transport information.

If we are to cater to the wide range of commuters that our public bus network carries, we need to improve our public transport information systems to go beyond just phone applications and websites.

Ultimately, the goal is to leverage user feedback to guide informed decisions for future updates and improvements to the application. By prioritising the needs and preferences of the users, we can ensure that the Chennai Bus application continues to serve as a valuable public tool, enhancing patronisation of the public transport system, fostering greater and more equitable mobility.

You can read the full report here.

