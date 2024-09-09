BBMP advisory on understanding dog behaviour and precautions for dog bites

Recent incidents of stray dog attacks have raised concerns about the safety of the elderly and children. On August 28th, a 76-year-old woman allegedly died in a ferocious stray dog attack in Jalahalli.

In another incident last week, a 40-year-old woman in Banaswadi was bitten by a stray dog. The video of this incident went viral on social media. As reported in the media, BBMP East Zone Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry) Mallapa Bhajantri said that they received information about the dog bite from another resident of Banaswadi, but have no details about the injured woman.

The Assistant Director also said that they asked the complainant to provide more details about the injured woman and the incident, but they have not been provided with the same. It is the responsibility of the citizens to provide the details of the injured and the nature of attack to the helpline number for speedy resolution.

The Assistant Director added that as a precautionary step and due procedure, the dog will be caught and kept in observation for 10 days before being released.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

Read more: Pawsitive co-existence: Why street dogs can be your best friends too

The need for a reasonable discourse

Many neighbourhood WhatsApp groups are abuzz with discussions about local stray dogs. With some labelling them as ‘dangerous’. But are dogs truly a ‘menace’? The answer to this question requires a reasonable discourse. Some residents have suggested “There are many stray dogs around the playground, and they often chase walkers. Those who feed and protect these dogs should consider adopting them and taking full responsibility.” But this is not always a practical solution, a more nuanced approach is required, taking into consideration the welfare of both people and stray dogs.

BBMP Animal Husbandry department advisory

In Bengaluru, the Animal Husbandry department is primarily responsible for managing stray dogs and overseeing the city’s Meat Production and Processing Centre. The department also supervises mutton, fish, chicken, and egg shops, as well as cold storages and other establishments, to ensure cleanliness and hygiene. In a recent Instagram post, they shared precautions and steps to raise public awareness about dog behaviour and what to do in case of dog bites.

Do not relocate dogs or separate mother and pups, as this will increase aggression. Allow feeding or feeding dogs in your street at least once a day to reduce aggression from hunger. Do not allow children or senior citizens to walk or play without adult supervision. Do not scream or run seeing the dogs, this will make them chase you. Do not look directly into the eye of a dog. If you are surrounded by multiple dogs, then stand still and let them sniff so you don’t panic. Dogs are aggressive while mating. Do not try to separate them or hurt them. Do not touch a sleeping or an injured dog. Always call an experienced person to rescue dogs. Do not abuse or torture dogs in any manner. This will make them defensive. Call the BBMP helpline immediately at 1533, and report the bite. The respective zonal point of contact will reach out to you. Wash the wound under running water and clean it with soap thoroughly apply Dettol or Betadine on on the wound Go to the nearest Primary Health Center (PHC) or a government hospital to get anti-rabies vaccination immediately. Please complete the course of any tablet suggested by a doctor to manage pain and to heal quickly.

Post shared by the Animal Husbandry Department to create awareness to avoid dog bites. Pic: BBMP Animal Husbandry Department/Instagram

Read more: How to deal with street dogs in Bengaluru

Steps to take if you witness someone getting bitten They should ensure that the person bitten is attended to immediately and that they call the helpline 1533 and report the incident with details

Witnesses should not go close to the dogs, throw stones, beat them, or try to distract them in any violent way (This is not an expert opinion. While this is recommended, the circumstances of each incident may be different and may call for specific actions that are difficult to generalise.)

In a previous article ‘Pawsitive co-existence: Why street dogs can be your best friends too’ published on Citizen Matters, the author summarised this complex issue: