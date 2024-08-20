Amidst Mumbai chaos, a love letter to Dharavi Island’s Uttan

Uttan in Dharavi Island on the outskirts of Mumbai is a quaint village of fishing and agricultural communities and a unique culture.

Everyone in Mumbai or even outside, is familiar with the name Dharavi and they associate it with one of Asia’s largest informal settlements. However, not many are aware of Dharavi Island, located at the mouth of Vasai Creek, far from Sion’s informal settlements. On simply wandering around Dharavi Island, I started taking photos of Uttan, one of the five villages that comprise the island.

I came across Uttan in November 2020, when I first ventured into photographing the city. During that time local trains were not available for citizens due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and so I had to find a place near my home. Dharavi Island was only a 15-20 minute bus ride from my place. And thus began my relationship with Uttan.

Women sweeping at Mumbai's Uttan
Locals drying the Kolambi (small prawns) on the surface. After the prawns dry, the powder that remains on the ground is used as a fertilizer. Pic: Yash Sheth

Dharavi Island comprises villages such as Pali, Dongri Chowk, Uttan, Manori and Gorai. They are all fishing villages. While the rest of Mumbai is known for its active and fast paced nature, whenever I go to Uttan, it slows me down. The island is named after the Dharavi devi mandir, a Hindu temple dedicated to the mother goddess, Dharavi. These fishing and agricultural villages are spacious and quite green.

Women at a wedding
A bride having her make up done for the wedding at her home in Uttan. Pic: Yash Sheth
Local band members playing outside the home of the bride. Pic: Yash Sheth

When I visited Uttan for the first time, People were curious about my photography. “Who are you? Where are you from? Why are you photographing?” they often asked me. I used to tell them what I do with a giant smile on my face. A simple smile does wonders. Since they speak Marathi and I hardly do. So when they heard me speak, they often laughed. But these little things helped me build a connection with them.

With time I slowly started to gain the trust of locals. Nowadays whenever I visit, people always invite me for tea.

The people of Uttan

Uttan has two prominent communities. The Kolis (fishing community), the East Indian community, and a Muslim community as well. Fishing is the main source of living for Kolis. A few people from the East Indian community are also involved in fishing. However, most of the East Indians work in agriculture or work in other other professions. Some of the East Indians are Kolis, and live near the sea. The other East Indians however, live in the inner part of the island. 

A majority of the Island is composed of two to three story independent buildings. One thing that struck me were the colours of these houses. On asking the locals, I found out that the colours have no real cultural significance, they were chosen based on residents’ preference.

Women in front of a building
A woman passing with a bucket on her head by a colourful building. Pic: Yash Sheth
View from inside a Koli boat at Uttan beach. Pic: Yash Sheth

Uttan has two very important places of worship– Our Lady Sea Church and Our Lady of Valenkanni Church. 

A procession of people
Flag hoisting is done before the prayer begins inside the Velankanni Mata Church in Uttan. Pic: Yash Sheth

Fishing economy of Uttan

Fishing in Uttan is practised in different ways. Some fishermen go to the sea for a day of fishing on a smaller boat. They usually go to sea at 3 am in the morning and return by evening.

However, most of the fishermen have big boats. They usually go out to the sea for 10 to 12 days. Since they have to be out for so many days, they pack food, water, oil, and ice.

Fishermen on a boat
Workers preparing a fishing net at sunset in Uttan. Pic: Yash Sheth

They also hire workers on the boat as helpers. Mostly they are from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and from the villages of Palghar.

Fishermen on a boat
Different nets are used for different fishes. Depending on the size of fish, the hole of net varies. Pic: Yash Sheth
Fishermen on their boats
A scene from Uttan beach where fishermen are seen working on their fishing nets. Pic: Yash Sheth

The fishermen are usually out at sea until their boats are full with fish. However, the work doesn’t end there. Once they are at the shore, they have to unload the fish, clean it up, and sell it to the wholesaler who arrives at the beach to purchase and load it into the truck. The fish then go to the different markets of Mumbai. 

Uttan knows how to celebrate

Fishing requires tremendous hard work. So whenever they get a breather, the people of Uttan make the most of it. This is best experienced during Christmas, an important festival for the locals, since most of the Kolis at Uttan follow the Christian faith.

A man dressed up as Santa Clause for Christmas
Christmas celebration at Uttan beach. A man dressed up as Santa Claus entertaining children. Pic: Yash Sheth

People play outdoor games resembling obstacle courses, in which the whole village participates. In one of the games, people tie their hands, and have to jump and collect a biscuit which is tied in the air by rope. They then have to catch it with their mouth. 

Woman playing games at Uttan during Christmas
Christmas games played at Uttan. Pic: Yash Sheth

In another game, people  have to run with buckets on their heads. A cricket match for women is also a highlight. Men, women, elders, and children; everyone participates in the festivities.

Games during Christmas
Koli women playing Christmas games at Uttan beach . Pic: Yash Sheth

Between June and the first week of August, the Kolis do not go fishing since this is a breeding period for marine life and because the sea is rough in the monsoon. They begin fishing again in August with Narali Purnima, a festival where they offer coconuts to the sea and pray for a calm sea and fruitful season ahead. 

Woman and children offering coconuts to the sea for a fruitful season and calm water at the sea. Pic: Yash Sheth

I also had the opportunity to document the weddings in the village, daily lives, and Novenas. A Novena is an ancient tradition of praying in Christianity, followed by a feast. The prayers are offered for nine successive days both in private (at people’s homes) and public (in processions and at church).

A procession during novena
A procession for Novena from Uttan beach. Pic: Yash Sheth
A procession during Good Friday
A procession during Good Friday carried out from Our Lady Sea Church in Uttan. Pic: Yash Sheth

Bringing Mumbaikars to Uttan

Recently I also started a tour for photographers of Dharavi Island, where I took around 4 to 5 participants to Uttan. Observing their photos and conversations, I felt many were drawn to the spaciousness of Uttan. Many said that the tour helped them escape the busy and chaotic pace of Mumbai city. Advocate Mogan Rodrigues, an East Indian historian at Uttan organised a delicious east Indian lunch for the participants as well.

A group of photographers
From a tour I recently conducted at Dharavi Island. Pic: Yash Sheth

After spending a long time in Uttan, I have compiled these pictures as an ode to the celebratory spirit of the people there. Their playful and vibrant nature lights up the whole village, and I wanted to capture this.

Often photography around fishing villages focuses on fishing practices, the harbour areas, and the difficulties that the communities face. While these are important and must be highlighted, sometimes other dimensions of their lives are lost in the narrative.

Focusing on joy and celebration could possibly broaden our understanding and portrayal of the people we photograph.

With time everything changes, so will Uttan.

It is but natural that with time, Uttan will change. But what will remain are these beautiful moments captured in time. They will tell the story of Uttan for future generations.

You can inquire about upcoming photo tours in Uttan or elsewhere in Mumbai on this email ID: Shethyash@rocketmail.com

