Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Sunil Kumar Mondal, Purba Bardhaman

by May 11, 2024 Governance
Sunil Mondal was elected as TMC MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He joined BJP in 2020, but claimed he had always been with TMC.

As election fever peaks in India, public attention is typically focussed on top leaders and the race for power in high profile urban constituencies. At Citizen Matters, our election coverage has been designed to cut through unnecessary noise and empower readers with whatever they need to make informed electoral decisions. To that end, we encourage reportage on real issues within constituencies and the roles and performance of elected representatives and candidates.

Earlier this year, Oorvani Foundation had collaborated with Youth ki Awaaz to host a Civic Journalism Training Programme, where young aspiring citizen journalists attended discussions and workshops on governance, democracy, the roles and responsibilities of elected representatives (among other topics). In the process, they also learnt how to profile and assess the performance of the latter. This article has been written by one of the participants of the programme from Bardhaman, a town in West Bengal.

Sunil Kumar Mondal (65) is a veteran politician and two-time Lok Sabha MP. Before assuming office in 2014, as Member Of Parliament from the constituency of Bardhaman Purba (East Bardhaman) as a member of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), he served as MLA of Forward Bloc from Galsi ( Vidhan Sabha Constituency). He had voted for the Trinamool candidate in Rajya Sabha election in February 2014. Subsequently, he joined AITC.

He joined BJP in 2020, but after TMC’s sweeping victory in the Vidhan Sabha polls 2021, he claimed that he had always been with TMC. He was elected as MP in the 16th (2014) and 17th (2019) Lok Sabha elections from Bardhaman Purba. 

He served as Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and as Member, Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution in 2014.

Amidst the 84.75% voter turnout in the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, competing with a total of eight candidates, Sunil Kumar emerged victorious with 6,40,834 votes and 44.52% vote share. He defeated his rival, Paresh Chandra Das from BJP by a margin of 89,311 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he defeated Ishwar Chandra Das from CPI(M) by a margin of 1,14,379 votes.

Sunil Kumar Mondal: Personal information

Name Sunil Kumar Mondal
Age65 years
Political PartyAll India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
Educational QualificationsBachelor of Arts from Krishna Chandra College ,University of Burdwan ,Birbhum,1981 and Bachelor of Education from Anur B.ED College ,University of Burdwan ,Hooghly ,1983
ProfessionRetired teacher, currently sitting Member of Parliament
Enrolled as voter inGalsi- 274 (West Bengal) constituency, at serial no. 212 in part no.58
Emailsunilk.mondal@sansad.nic.in, sunilkrmondal59@gmail.com
Present AddressDelhi Address: Flat No. 502, Ganga Apartment, Dr. B.D. Marg, New Delhi-110001,
Permanent AddressConstituency Address:Vill.- Kanksa, P.O. Panagarh Bazar,Paschim Burdwan – 713148, West Bengal
Source: Myneta.info

Criminal cases-Nil

Assets and liabilities

DetailsHoldings in 2019
Movable AssetsRs. 1.51 crores
Immovable AssetsRs. 52 Lacs
Total assets ( Movable + Immovable)Rs. 2 crores
Liabilities1.48 Lacs
Source: MyNeta.info

Positions held

 Sunil Kumar Mondal has held several positions like

  • In the 17th Lok Sabha:

  September 13, 2022 onwards

  • Member, Standing Committee on energy
  • Member, consultative committee, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers

          September 13, 2019- September 12, 2022,

  •  Member, standing committee on railways

          May, 2019

  • Re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha (2nd term)
  •  In the 16th Lok Sabha:

                         2015-19

  • Chairperson, Govt. Assurance Committee, Bihar Legislative Assembly
  • Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

                         September 1 2014 –  May 25, 2019

  •       Member, Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and    Public Distribution

May 2014

  • Elected to 16th Lok Sabha

2011-14

  • Member, West Bengal Legislative Assembly
Sitting MP of Purba Bardhaman, Sunil Kumar Mondal
Sitting MP of Purba Bardhaman, Sunil Kumar Mondal: Pic: X/@Shahhitesh17m

Performance in Parliament

Sunil Kumar has done fairly well in terms of attendance. He has a remarkable 100% attendance in Special Session 2023, Winter Session 2021, Monsoon Session 2021 and Winter Session 2019. His attendance declined to 38% and was the lowest in Monsoon Session 2022. He was also one of the 146 MPs suspended in the winter session of 2023 and was able to mark  79% attendance in this session.

MPAttendanceNo. of debates participatedNo. of questions askedPrivate Member’s bill
Sunil Kumar Mondal81%201950
National Average79%46.72101.5
State Average69%34.51400.6
Source: Prsindia

Sunil Kumar participated in 20 debates, way less than the national average of 46.7 and state average of 34.5. Some of the most significant debates in which he participated are listed below:

  1. Regarding construction of railway overbridge in Bardhaman Purba Parliamentary constituency
  2. Regarding the protection of people in Katwa from erosion of water banks
  3. Demand to implement Krishi Sinchayee Yojna In Bardhaman Purba
  4. Regarding installation of solar submersible water pumps in Bardhaman Purba parliamentary constituency
  5. Regarding the need to develop Bardhaman Purba as a tourism centre of West Bengal
  6. The constitution ( one hundred twenty sixth amendment) Bill, 2019
  7. Request to the Government to maintain a good staff in the Labour Commissioner office in Bankura to help the mini cigar workers to get their identity cards

Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Abu Taher Khan, Murshidabad

Sunil Kumar has asked 195 questions in Parliament, way higher than the state average of 140 but less than the national average of 210. Some of the important  issues that he has raised in Parliament are:

  1. Shortage of health facilities and hospitals
  2. Development of hydro power projects
  3. Gram Panchayats digitally connected for public service
  4. Scheme for daily labourers
  5. Protection of street children
  6. Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022
  7. Price hike in chemicals and petrochemicals
  8. Ultra mega solar projects

He was quite vocal about development of tourism in Bardhaman Purba constituency and said he sees immense prospect in that. He also said that roads should be built properly and enough guest houses should be constructed to house tourists. So, he urged the Tourism Minister to sanction special grants to the  West Bengal government to develop this tourist centre.

He did not introduce any private member’s bill.

MPLADS expenditure

Entitlement of constituency17 crore
Fund released by GOI (with interest )7.23 crore ( approx)
Amount recommended by MP for MPLADS works11.8 (approx)
Amount sanctioned7.3 crore ( approx)
Expenditure incurred4.94 crore (approx)
Unspent balance2.28 crore( approx)
Source: MPLADS

Sunil Kumar Mondal in the news

Sunil Kumar was caught on camera allegedly assaulting a toll plaza employee, who reportedly stopped his car for hitting a stopper at the toll plaza. He claimed that he repented his actions, saying that he did not assault the employee, but pushed him to ask if he could recognise him or not. However, the employee, Ujjwal Singha Sardar, accused Sunil Kumar of abusing and threatening him for stopping his car. 

Also read:

Sections:

About Neshat Parvin

Neshat Parvin is an 18-year-old hailing from the city of Bardhaman in West Bengal. She is currently in 12th Standard, Humanities stream. A lover of cinema, arts and literature, Neshat finds immense joy in indulging herself in creative realms. She also enjoys reading, reflecting and scribbling her thoughts during her leisure time. With a deep down fervor for socio- political issues, she always endeavours to ignite this passion among her friends and family.
Read more by Neshat Parvin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

My fight is issue-based: Varsha Gaikwad, Congress candidate, Mumbai North Central

by May 10, 2024 Governance
Varsha Gaikwad, four-time MLA, is at the cusp of entering national politics as she contests from the Mumbai North Central constituency.

Varsha Gaikwad, a four-time MLA from the Dharavi assembly constituency, is entering national-level electoral politics as she contests the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North Central constituency. She belongs to the Indian National Congress (INC) and has been given a ticket for this constituency from the INDIA bloc alliance. She belongs to an Ambedkarite Buddhist family. She says that her background in teaching has prepared her to address large audiences with ease. Her father Eknath Gaikwad was also a politician from the INC and was a two-time MP, once from the Mumbai North Central constituency and the second time…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Lok Sabha 2024: Civic manifesto by Govandi voters for a better future

by May 7, 2024 Governance
A snapshot of the hopes and expectations of voters of Govandi, a low income neighbourhood in Mumbai's north east constituency.

With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, citizen groups of Mumbai North East Parliamentary constituency in Govandi have been organising awareness camps for voters. These efforts are for those in the area, who feel disconnected from voting, or feel that they do not know enough. They have been organised by groups, which have established themselves in the area through years of social service related activities, including Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum, Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society, Al-Khidmat vyapari Associations and many more. By conducting election awareness programs and voting camps, these organisations aim to increase voter turnout, empower citizens…

Continue reading